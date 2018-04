Traffic was slowed for about 30 minutes at the corner of Dilworth and Springfield.

A two-vehicle crash slowed traffic on Monday morning at the corner of Springfield Road and Dilworth Drive in Kelowna.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene of a collision between a white transport van and a white Honda Fit at approximately 10:20 a.m.

There were no reports on injuries.

Crews are in the process of cleaning up the scene.

