Two car crash at Dilworth Drive and Baron Road near Highway 97

UPDATE: 3:17 p.m.
The vehicles are being towed off of Dilworth Drive.
Traffic on Dilworth should resume as usual.
____________
ORIGINAL:
At approximately 2:45 p.m. an SUV and sedan collided head-on at the intersection of Baron and Dilworth.
One woman is being tended to by emergency responders.
Drivers should use caution between Harvey and Baron on Dilworth as the street has been reduced to one lane.
Car accident at Dilworth and Baron. Road is reduced to one lane. Proceed with caution. pic.twitter.com/cketav1D26
— Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) June 25, 2019