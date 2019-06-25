Two car crash at Dilworth Drive and Baron Road near Highway 97

One woman is being tended to by emergency responders

UPDATE: 3:17 p.m.

The vehicles are being towed off of Dilworth Drive.

Traffic on Dilworth should resume as usual.

____________

ORIGINAL:

At approximately 2:45 p.m. an SUV and sedan collided head-on at the intersection of Baron and Dilworth.

One woman is being tended to by emergency responders.

Drivers should use caution between Harvey and Baron on Dilworth as the street has been reduced to one lane.

Delta cat severely injured in animal trap was likely stuck for days, owner says

