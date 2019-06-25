Two car crash at Dilworth Drive and Baron Road near Highway 97

One woman is being tended to by emergency responders

UPDATE: 3:17 p.m.

The vehicles are being towed off of Dilworth Drive.

Traffic on Dilworth should resume as usual.

____________

ORIGINAL:

At approximately 2:45 p.m. an SUV and sedan collided head-on at the intersection of Baron and Dilworth.

Drivers should use caution between Harvey and Baron on Dilworth as the street has been reduced to one lane.