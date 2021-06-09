Two collisions in 12 hours in West Kelowna

A three-vehicle crash blocked Bartley Road and Pike Road in West Kelowna, Wednesday morning.

According to a witness, the road was reduced to one lane while emergency crews were on the scene.

The crash happened about 9:25 a.m. and caused one vehicle to drive into a ditch and up into a fence.

BC Ambulance was on scene but it appears no one went to the hospital.

Crash Tuesday night in West Kelowna. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

This was the second crash emergency crews attended in the last 12 hours in West Kelowna.

About 10 p.m. Tuesday, a white vehicle flipped onto its roof under the Highway 97 C overpass.

The vehicle was travelling northbound and appeared to be the only vehicle involved in the incident.

Highway 97 was reduced to one lane while emergency crews were on scene.

No word on any injuries.

