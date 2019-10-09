The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two-day bail hearing in RCMP secrets case set for next week

Cameron Jay Ortis is accused of violating the Security of Information Act

An RCMP employee charged with breaching the official-secrets law will get a chance next week to argue he should be released on bail.

A bail hearing is set for Oct. 17 and 18 for Cameron Jay Ortis, who was arrested almost a month ago.

Ortis, 47, made his fifth appearance in Ontario court today via video link from the maximum-security wing of an Ottawa jail.

The senior RCMP intelligence official is accused of violating the Security of Information Act as well as Criminal Code provisions, including breach of trust, for allegedly trying to disclose classified information to an unspecified foreign entity or terrorist group.

He faces a total of seven counts against under the various provisions, dating from as early as Jan. 1, 2015, through to Sept. 12 of this year.

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki has said the allegations are extremely unsettling, given that Ortis had access to intelligence from domestic and international allies.

READ MORE: Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

READ MORE: Intelligence official charged seemed to be ‘exemplar of discretion’: UBC professor

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
For 1st time, Joe Biden calls for Trump to be impeached
Next story
TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Just Posted

Staples Canada recognizes Kelowna business during Small Business Month

Happipad was selected as one of three winners of the This is How I Grow My Business contest

West Kelowna multi-sport dome to be completed this month

The City of West Kelowna got an update on the dome this week at council

Kelowna city council reduces parking requirements for new developments

New regulations will replace decades-old policies that focused on an auto-oriented approach

Kelowna trial date set for man charged with smuggling drugs over Osoyoos border

Armando Esparza-Ochoa didn’t appear either in court or by video-link today

Head-on collision slows traffic on Highway 97

Traffic on the highway is reduced to just one lane going northbound near Elk Road.

Election 2019: Robert Mellalieu — Green Party candidate for Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Robert Mellalieu is running for the Green Party in Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola

Northern B.C. First Nations sign agreement to help the world replace coal with LNG

First Nations launch Northwest Coast First Nations Collaborative Climate Initiative

Matsqui First Nation files claim against feds for sale of reserve lands 150 years ago

Over 99 per cent of reserve land sold to settlers with compensation, according to claim

Breast cancer research builds support in Okanagan thanks to Home Hardware

Stores matching donations until Oct. 31

Spark Joy: You don’t have to get rid of all your books

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

Volunteer to help save the burrowing owl in the South Okanagan

The Burrowing Owl Conservation Society is hosting a work party to help with owl habitat

Kelowna trial date set for man charged with smuggling drugs over Osoyoos border

Armando Esparza-Ochoa didn’t appear either in court or by video-link today

TransUnion Canada says data on 37,000 Canadians may have been compromised

Both of Canada’s credit monitoring agencies have seen customer data compromised

Qigong and tai chi session scheduled in Summerland

Exercises will be taught at Summerland Drop In on Oct. 17

Most Read