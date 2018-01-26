Two found dead in B.C. house fire being treated as suspicious: police

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team members were on the scene in Surrey Thursday

Police say two people were found dead in a fire at an up-scale home in South Surrey.

Fire crews responded to reports of the blaze Thursday afternoon, where they found heavy smoke from the building and called in a second alarm for additional help.

The deaths have been deemed suspicious, and the Integrated Homicide Investigations Unit has taken over the case

Witnesses told Black Press Media they saw a woman’s body being removed from the home. Police have not confirmed these details.

 

Surrey Fire Department, EMS and RCMP respond to house fire near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Surrey Fire Department, EMS and RCMP respond to house fire near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Previous story
Jury deliberates overnight in trial for man accused of assaulting sleeping women
Next story
Alleged pimp’s trial scheduled for later in the year

Just Posted

Jury deliberates overnight in trial for man accused of assaulting sleeping women

Jury deliberates overnight…

Wondering what caused the massive snowflakes?

When warm air meets cold air you get …

Alleged pimp’s trial scheduled for later in the year

Rypiak in court next month to finalize court

Kelowna manufacturing company nominated for award

Vitalis Extraction Technology is up for a Small Business BC Award

Top Kelowna bureaucrat to call it quits March 30

After 22 years with the city, 11 as city manager, Ron Mattiussi is stepping down

Your Jan. 26 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

BCHL Today: Goalie greatness and a Nanaimo Clipper scholarship

BCHL Today is a (near) daily feature providing news and notes from around the junior A world.

Two found dead in B.C. house fire being treated as suspicious: police

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team members were on the scene in Surrey Thursday

A life of pie: B.C. woman bakes works of art, hopes to create a new industry

‘I had no experience in a kitchen whatsoever,’ says Vancouver baker Jessica Clark-Bojin

Annual pace of inflation slows as the price of gasoline levels out

Consumer price index for the final month of 2017 was up 1.9 per cent, officials say

RCMP fined $550,000 in wake of fatal Moncton shooting rampage

The force was convicted of failing to provide adequate use-of-force equipment, user training

Former Afghanistan hostage Joshua Boyle to undergo psychiatric assessment

He was arrested by Ottawa police late last month and charged with various offences

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Vancouver police arrest two in connection with gang-related murders

Larry Ronald Amero and Dean Michael Wiwchar have been arrested

Most Read