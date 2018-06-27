Two Kelowna authors share their literary achievements

An evening to celebrate local talent will be hosted at the library

Two Kelowna authors will be presenting their latest literary creations to an audience next month.

The Kelowna branch of the Okangan Regional Library will host the two authors during a reading where they will also answer questions from the audience July 19 for an evening of celebration.

Dania Tomlinson will present her first novel, Our Animal Hearts, a work of historical fiction set in a small orcharding community on the shores of Okanagan Lake. The novel takes readers to a small village in British Columbia, at the turn of the 20th century that is perched on a lake made famous by the monster said to haunt its depths.

Shilo Jones’ On the Up is a satirical novel set in the wild world of high-stakes property development in the lower mainland. Jones has worked as a tree planter, a stonemason, an English instructor, and most recently, a stay-at-home father living in Kelowna, BC.

The event will take place July 19 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Okanagan Regional Library, in Kelowna.

