Two Kelowna flights exposed to COVID-19

The flights were on Jan. 29 and 31

Two Kelowna flights have been exposed to COVID-19.

The B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC) listed WestJet flight 325 from Calgary to Kelowna on Jan. 29 as one of the exposed flights. The affected rows are 15 to 21.

WestJet flight 3323 from Kelowna to Vancouver on Jan. 31 was also exposed. The affected rows are nine to 15.

If you were in contact with someone with the virus, your regional health authority may get in touch with you.

The BCCDC is advising passengers on flights with COVID-19 cases to monitor themselves for symptoms of the virus for 14 days.

For more information on self-isolation as well as self-assessment, visit the BCCDC website.

READ: Kelowna middle school announced case of COVID-19

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus