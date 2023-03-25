Two Kelowna men sentenced for aggravated assault of man experiencing homelessness

Early in the morning of March 2, 2020, police found the victim suffering from serious injuries

On March 24, two Kelowna men were sentenced in Supreme Court to 16 months each in prison for their role in the violent attack of a man experiencing homelessness two years ago.

Devin Comerford, and Zackary Gaubert, were both convicted of aggravated assault and were sentenced to 16 months in prison, 18 months of probation, and a firearms prohibition for 10 years.

Early in the morning of March 2, 2020, Kelowna RCMP found the victim of the assault suffering from serious injuries on Laurence Avenue. The man was transported to hospital where he received medical treatment.

Comerford, age 19 at the time of the attack, and Gaubert, 21 at the time, were taken into police custody on May 8. The pair were initially charged with attempted murder but their sentences were later reduced to aggravated assault.

A third man, Austin Pedersen, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault on May 18, for his role in the attack. Pedersen is facing multiple unrelated charges and it is not clear when he will begin trial for the March 2 incident.

