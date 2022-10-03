The BC Coroners Service is investigating a motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm that left two dead on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (File photo)

The BC Coroners Service is investigating a motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm that left two dead on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022. (File photo)

Two killed in Highway 1 collision near Salmon Arm

BC Coroners Service investigating what police call ‘tragic error on part of driver’

Two people were killed in a weekend motor-vehicle collision on Highway 1 near Salmon Arm.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, emergency personnel responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on the highway near Kirkpatrick Road in the Tappen/Carlin area.

Police said four people were in an eastbound SUV that was travelling in the westbound lanes when it collided with a westbound semi-trailer.

“The SUV collided with the semi truck head on as both drivers tried to avoid the collision,” reads an Oct. 3 RCMP media release.

“Two adults from the eastbound SUV were pronounced deceased at the scene. The two passengers in the SUV, both children, were taken to hospital and, at last report, are in stable condition.”

The driver and co-driver in the semi suffered minor injuries. Police said they were not transported to hospital, and co-operated with the investigation.

The BC Coroners Service confirmed it is investigating the collision, as are police.

“The RCMP investigation is continuing but at this time it appears that this is a tragic case of driver error on the part of the driver of the SUV,” said the RCMP.

Read more: Clearwater woman identified as victim in North Okanagan motorcycle collision

Read more: Okanagan RCMP investigate after 2 found dead in a travel trailer

newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

fatal collisionRCMPSalmon Armtrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Three-time Kelowna purse snatcher arrested
Next story
Hot, dry conditions expected to continue as dozens of B.C. temperature records set

Just Posted

Rockets forward Adam Kydd scores one of his two goals in a 5-1 win over the Prince George Cougars on Oct. 1, 2022. (James Doyle/Prince George Cougars)
Kelowna Rockets on the board with first win

Isaiah Ellis-Dickson. (RCMP/Submitted)
Kelowna RCMP look to find missing man who needs medication

(File photo)
Three-time Kelowna purse snatcher arrested

West Kelowna council candidates answer questions at a forum hosted by the Greater Westside Board of Trade on Oct. 2, 2022 at the Lion’s Hall (Brittany Webster - West K News)
West Kelowna candidates talk housing, transportation, infrastructure at Sunday’s forum

Pop-up banner image