UPDATE: Two lightning sparked fires near the Central Okanagan

Lightning kept firefighting crews busy Tuesday.

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

According to the BC Wildfire Service there is an uptick in wildfire activity across the province as a result of recent lightning.

Yesterday alone, 132 new wildfires started. As of this morning there are 305 fires across B.C. that provincial fire crews are responding too.

——-

Lightning rolled through the Southern Interior Tuesday night, sparking wildfires across dry terrain.

In the Central Okanagan two fires were started, but thus far they have stayed relatively small.

Windy Lake is a mountain lake west of Kelowna and a fire currently measuring an estimated at .30 hectares was sparked last night. It’s been deemed new by BC Wildfire.

READ MORE: FIRES SPARKED BY LIGHTNING

Nearby Sunset Lake is the other fire ignited by lightning and it currently sits at .01 hectares.

We will have more information about these fires as the day goes on.

