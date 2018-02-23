(Dustin Godfrey/Western News)

Two men in custody after stolen vehicle found

A Kelowna man and a Vernon man are facing charges

Two men are in custody after being found in a stolen vehicle.

On Feb. 23, at approximately 10:30 a.m. West Kelowna RCMP was called to a local hotel on Dobbin Road where two men were reportedly trying to open car door handles in the parking lot, said the RCMP.

The men were then observed leaving the parking lot in a burgundy Sunfire car. The vehicle licence plate was obtained by a witness and police soon discovered the vehicle was reportedly stolen from Vernon earlier this week, said the RCMP.

West Kelowna RCMP immediately attended the area and located the vehicle travelling northbound on Highway 97 at Boucherie Road. Police stopped the vehicle and took two males into custody without incident, said the RCMP.

A 33-year-old Kelowna man and 44-year-old Vernon man remain in police custody at this time. Both males are facing possible charges of possession of stolen property and other property related offences.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Sask. school shooter to be sentenced as adult
Next story
Friend of accused testifies at Kelowna sex assault trial

Just Posted

Future Olympians sought in Kelowna

RBC Training Ground event evaluates 100 young local athletes

Feature Friday: Life in the sex trade

A view into the life from one Kelowna prostitute and the issues it can cause for women

Okanagan wineries back to business as usual

“It’s business as usual,” said Jeff Harder, owner of the Lake Country winery, Friday morning.

Snow impacting flights at Kelowna airport

Tough conditions have delayed several flights and cancelled others at the regional airport

Accidents happening across Central Okanagan

There are several reports of crashes throughout the Kelowna area

What’s happening

Check out what is happening this weekend in the Okanagan-Shuswap.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Familiar faces head up library board

The executive of the Okanagan Regional Library board remains the same

Sticking the landing at the B.C. Games

Gymnasts talk competition, B.C. Winter Games, and teamwork in Kamloops

Therapy dogs make appearance at B.C. Games

The St. John’s Ambulance therapy dog program launches a pilot project at the 2018 Kamloops B.C. Winter Games

$153M in federal cash to fund child care, education training in B.C.

Bilateral agreement will create 1,370 new infant and toddler spaces

Twitter feed prays for — instead of preying on — B.C. MLAs

Non-partisan Christian group wants to support politicians through personalized prayer

Ringette players ready for B.C. Games

Kelowna ringette contingent among many athletes taking part in BC Games in Kamloops

Hundreds march for justice in death of Winnipeg teen

Tina Fontaine was pulled from a river in 2014, her body wrapped in a blanket and weighed down by rocks

Most Read