Two more COVID-19 cases at Kelowna schools

Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in both the KLO Middle School and Okanagan Mission Secondary School (OKM) communities. (Google Maps)

The Central Okanagan School District announced the cases Thursday (Nov. 5) night, stating both individuals are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams.

Both cases appear to be unrelated.

These two cases come after two other seemingly unrelated cases were announced in the region, within the past 24 hours.

Six schools in the Kelowna region have reported COVID-19 cases in the past week. Kelowna Secondary has reported three unrelated cases in the past week. The first cases at schools in the Kelowna region were announced in the past month.

In the Nov. 5 announcement, the school district did not state whether the individuals exposed are students, teachers, or staff.

Interior Health does not believe this most recent OKM case is related to the confirmed case announced Nov. 4.

The school district explained that Interior Health will be following up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case, directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families and staff remains our highest priority,” said Central Okanagan Public Schools in an email.

“Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible. As always, we remind people to stay home from school if they show any symptoms.”

Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to work closely with Interior Health to determine if any additional actions are required.

