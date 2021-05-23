Two more Kelowna schools exposed to COVID-19

Interior Health is confirming COVID-19 exposures at two more Okanagan schools.

Pearson Road Elementary and OKM Secondary in Kelowna both have community members who have tested positive for coronavirus.

They are self-isolating at home with support from local public health teams. Interior Health follows up with anyone potentially exposed to a confirmed case directly through contact tracing.

“The safety and well-being of students, families, and staff remains our highest priority. Central Okanagan Public Schools will continue to implement the strict health and safety protocols and procedures that are in place so students and staff can continue to attend school as safely as possible,” said SD23 in a release.

Anyone with symptoms is reminded to stay home.

