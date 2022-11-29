A pair of men were arrested after a risky, high speed attempt to evade police in Armstrong on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Two Okanagan men arrested after fleeing police in Armstrong

A Lake Country man and an Osoyoos man were arrested Friday

Two men, one from Lake Country and another from Osoyoos, were arrested in Armstrong Friday after a risky, high-speed attempt to evade police.

RCMP were called about a suspicious vehicle driving around properties on Sleepy Hollow Road in Spallumcheen around 12:30 p.m. Nov. 25.

Officers responded to the area and found the vehicle on Highland Park Avenue in Armstrong. When police tried to stop the vehicle, it took off, fleeing at a high speed.

Police didn’t pursue the vehicle to prevent any additional risk to the public.

Officers later located the vehicle and arrested the occupants, one of whom was found to be in possession of a weapon in violation of his probation order.

Further investigation revealed that the truck the men were driving was stolen.

A 47-year-old Lake Country man and a 39-year-old Osoyoos man face a number of potential criminal charges. They were released from police custody pending a future court appearance.

