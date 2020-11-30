Two pick-up trucks collide head-on on Trans-Canada Highway near Salmon Arm

Emergency crews respond to crash just before midnight on Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm. (File photo)

Police report drivers survive crash late on Nov. 29, taken to hospital

Two pick-up trucks collided head-on on the Trans-Canada Highway east of Salmon Arm, with the drivers surviving the impact.

Salmon Arm RCMP report that on Sunday, Nov. 29, just before midnight, officers received a report of a two-vehicle collision about 10 kilometres east of Salmon Arm.

Police, ambulance and fire departments responded, finding that the two trucks which were travelling in opposite directions had collided, with the impact mainly on the driver’s side of both vehicles.

“Both drivers were conscious and suffered what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. They were transported to hospital by ambulance after being extricated from their vehicles,” reported Staff Sgt. Scott West.

Highway 1 was closed while the drivers were treated and the wreckage removed.

The police investigation continues.

