Fire destroyed two units at at Scotch Creek’s Caravans West RV resort. The units were unoccupied and damage was limited to the two units. (Angie Saunders Clark- Facebook)

Fire destroyed two units at at Scotch Creek’s Caravans West RV resort. The units were unoccupied and damage was limited to the two units. (Angie Saunders Clark- Facebook)

Two Scotch Creek RV units destroyed by fire

Units were unoccupied and blaze was prevented from spreading

Two units went up in flames at Scotch Creek’s Caravans West resort on Feb. 6.

Around 8:50 p.m. on Monday, firefighters responded to a fire at the RV resort. Two units were already engulfed in flames when the Scotch Creek/Lee Creek fire department arrived.

Both units were destroyed by the blaze but were unoccupied and no injuries were reported.

The Scotch Creek/Lee Creek crews were assisted by Celista and Anglemont fire departments and the fire was contained to the two units.

Other units sustained superficial heat damage but remained structurally intact, said Scotch Creek Fire Chief Ben Pellett.

Propane tanks were a challenge when fighting the fire, as bigger tanks started to vent their contents and feed the fires with loud explosions.

CSRD Protective Services team leader Derek Sutherland confirmed that BC Ambulance, North Shuswap First Responders and RCMP were also on scene to assist.

Fire crews left the site around 12:45 a.m., Tuesday, Feb. 7.

READ MORE: 19-unit housing project proposed for 10th Street SW in Salmon Arm

READ MORE: ‘Great news’: Shuswap Emergency Program gets new mobile sprinkler unit for 2023 fire season

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Columbia Shuswap Regional DistrictfireShuswap

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Prosecutor: XXXTentacion’s accused killers set out to rob
Next story
1/3 of households say they’re financially worse off compared to year ago: poll

Just Posted

(File photo)
BC Tree Fruits forms new partnership packed with ‘excitement’

This home at 235 Nickel Road was the scene of several police visits and a neighbourhood protest. (Photo/City of Kelowna)
Townhomes proposed for problem property in Rutland

Hotel Zed Tofino staff Jennie Foster, left, Ki Berentsen and Myles Beeby pose with the new amenity parked at the back of the property. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Cheeky ’70s themed ‘Shaggin’ Wagon’ pops up in Kelowna ahead of Valentine’s Day

The Kelowna Rockets will play the Prince George Cougars three times in four nights starting on Tuesday, Feb, 7. (@Kelowna_Rockets/WHL)
Kelowna Rockets keep playoff hopes alive with winning streak

Pop-up banner image