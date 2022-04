At least one person was taken to hospital

At least one person was taken to hospital after a two-vehicle collision at Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive this morning.

It happened around 9:40, and all southbound lanes on Harvey at Gordon were closed. Traffic was being diverted off Harvey and onto Gordon.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the one driver taken to hospital. Both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.

