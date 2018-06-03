Scene of crash at intersection of Scotty Creek Road and Old Vernon Road in Ellison this morning. Photo: Barry Greding/Black Press

Two-vehicle collision in Ellison

Southbound traffic on Old Vernon Road temporarily closed off

Traffic on Old Vernon Road has been interrupted by a two-vehicle accident at about 10:30 a.m.

A Honda sedan and a van collided at the intersection of Scotty Creek Road and Old Vernon Road.

There were no apparent serious injuries as the Ellison Fire Department responded to the scene.

Northbound traffic on Old Vernon Road was being directed around the crash scene by firefighters while southbound traffic has been closed off temporarily.

More information to follow as it becomes available.

