A two-vehicle collision is slightly slowing traffic on Rutland Road near Highway 33 after a van and a truck collided around 4:15 p.m on March 17.

RCMP and an ambulance attended the scene but no injuries were reported.

More to come.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

