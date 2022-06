Happened around 4p.m. on Hwy. 97

A left lane was blocked on Highway 97 northbound just past the Leckie intersection during the evening commute.

Two vehicles were involved in a collision around 4p.m. on June 8.

One fire engine and two ambulances attended to the scene.

Injuries are unknown at this time.

Drivers are reminded to slow down in cone zones.

