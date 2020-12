The collision is blocking Gerstmar Road

A two-vehicle crash on Highway 33 is blocking Gerstmar Road in Rutland, Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 1:30 p.m.

According to emergency crews, there were no significant injuries in the crash.

A witness on scene said it appears a white sedan may have been rear ended by a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Traffic in the area is slow going while crews remain on scene.

