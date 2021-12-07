Two-vehicle crash sends BMW into light standard in Kelowna

The crash happened about 10:30 a.m. at Benvoulin and KLO

A two-vehicle collision on Benvoulin Road at the intersection with KLO Road is causing traffic congestion in the area.

The incident happened about 10:30 a.m. when a truck and a BMW SUV collided.

The BMW crashed into a light standard on the median which knocked the standard over.

Crash on Benvoulin Road in Kelowna. (@romancetattoos)

Debris covered the road causing issues for drivers and the BMW will have to be towed. Roads were reportedly slippery at the time of the crash.

Emergency crews are on scene.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

