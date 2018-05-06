Two weekend saves by Central Okanagan rescue crews

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews were kept busy this weekend with back to back rescues.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews were kept busy this weekend with back to back rescues.

At around 1 a.m. Saturday, the volunteer rescue tream was called to help a lost mountain biker in the Angel Springs area.

“He was cycling alone and decided to turn around but lost the heavily overgrown trail as daylight was fading,” read a post on COSAR’s page. “He lit a fire to dry out his damp cell phone and with five per cent of his battery left he called for help.”

READ MORE: RESCUE DEMAND ON THE RISE

Five COSAR members were involved in the task and crews made contact around 4 a.m. and escorted him out.

Then, on Sunday, a reader reported seeing rescue crews stabilizing a patient on the northeast side of Mt. Boucherie above Lakeview Cove Road.

The incident took place at around 6 p.m. and crews had yet to return by 8 p.m.

More to come.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.