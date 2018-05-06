Two weekend saves by Central Okanagan rescue crews

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue crews were kept busy this weekend with back to back rescues.

At around 1 a.m. Saturday, the volunteer rescue tream was called to help a lost mountain biker in the Angel Springs area.

“He was cycling alone and decided to turn around but lost the heavily overgrown trail as daylight was fading,” read a post on COSAR’s page. “He lit a fire to dry out his damp cell phone and with five per cent of his battery left he called for help.”

READ MORE: RESCUE DEMAND ON THE RISE

Five COSAR members were involved in the task and crews made contact around 4 a.m. and escorted him out.

Then, on Sunday, a reader reported seeing rescue crews stabilizing a patient on the northeast side of Mt. Boucherie above Lakeview Cove Road.

The incident took place at around 6 p.m. and crews had yet to return by 8 p.m.

More to come.

