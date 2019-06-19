Two West Kelowna residents were arrested for alleged drug trafficking

Two people were arrested in West Kelowna Tuesday evening after the RCMP executed a search warrant at a Chieftain Road home.
The warrant was issued as part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of drug trafficking.
A 57-year-old man and a 51-year-old woman were taken into custody without incident.
During the search, police seized more than $2,000 in cash, along with undisclosed amounts of suspected methamphetamine, heroin, GHB (Gamma-hydroxybuturate) and cocaine. Other items consistent with trafficking illicit drugs were also seized inside the residence, said police.
Both men, West Kelowna residents, face potential drug-related charges and are expected to appear in court at a later date.
