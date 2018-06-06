On her family farm up in Armstrong, Tylee Cooper dedicates her time off from college in Texas to teach goat tying clinic to young girls. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

Tylee ties into Texan talent

Armstrong rodeo champ on scholarship in Texas, yet still makes time for training others at home

Tobias Frederiksen

Tylee Cooper has lived in Vernon her whole life until she got a scholarship to go to Western Texas College where she is also on the rodeo team, with her speciality being goat-tying.

“It’s really fun to be there. I am in the biggest region in the country [U.S.] so it is very competitive. Every weekend, we have over several hundred contestants. It is not easy but I learn a lot because the competition is so tough,” Cooper said.

Teaching young girls the art of goat-tying is nothing new for Cooper, who has been doing it year-round since she was in Grade 10 or whenever she is home.

Goat-tying is a rodeo event typically seen in youth, high school and college rodeos. The girls get on their horse, ride down towards the goat where they jump down while the horse is still running to catch the goat and tie it.

It’s different every time based on who is showing up at the clinic — but at her last home clinic recently all spots were taken.

“A lot of the girls are repeats but some of the girls are coming for the first time and have never even touched a goat before,” said Cooper.

She hopes that one day more women will come into the events at pro rodeos. In the meantime, she is already enjoying the success of the girls she is teaching.

One of the participants in a recent goat tying clinic in Armstrong successfully dismounts her horse before racing to her target. (Tobias Frederiksen/Morning Star)

