U.S. ‘Pop-up’ Consulate returning to Kelowna

If you’re an American or dual citizen who needs to get a passport renewed, you might want to stop by the Okanagan Regional Library on Oct. 30.
The U.S. Consulate General in Vancouver has announced that some of their representatives will be in Kelowna on that day to offer pop-up consular services for attendees.
Services include the processing of U.S. passport applicants, consular reports of births abroad, notarial services and voter registration.
The office in Vancouver provides consular services throughout B.C. and the Yukon.
@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.