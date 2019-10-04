The American flag at full mast. Tyler Shuey/Kitsap News Group

U.S. ‘Pop-up’ Consulate returning to Kelowna

Consular services will be provided at the Okanagan Regional Library in Kelowna on Oct. 30

If you’re an American or dual citizen who needs to get a passport renewed, you might want to stop by the Okanagan Regional Library on Oct. 30.

The U.S. Consulate General in Vancouver has announced that some of their representatives will be in Kelowna on that day to offer pop-up consular services for attendees.

Services include the processing of U.S. passport applicants, consular reports of births abroad, notarial services and voter registration.

Interested participants are required to send an email to the consular service office to make an appointment for the event.

For more information of future pop-up consular services in the Okanagan, you can visit the U.S. Consulate Vancouver’s Facebook page.

The office in Vancouver provides consular services throughout B.C. and the Yukon.

Most Read