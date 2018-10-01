contributed

UBC engineers work to protect ecosystems

New research looks at impact of construction on natural habitats

Working with Bow River stakeholders in the Calgary area, UBC Okanagan researchers are investigating ways to reduce the negative impact of construction on sensitive aquatic ecosystems.

“Any work conducted near waterways has a certain amount of environmental risk,” explains Greg Courtice, a doctoral student in the School of Engineering at UBC’s Okanagan campus. Courtice and his supervisors, Professor Deborah Roberts and Instructor Bahman Naser, are working with Bow River stakeholders to better understand the impacts. At the same time, they hope to develop sustainable methods to mitigate the risks.

RELATED: UBC Okanagan’s student population continues to grow

Courtice says addressing this issue has many challenges and ultimately becomes a ‘give and take’ scenario between the level of sediment control and the length of time spent working in the water.

“The harm from suspended sediment comes from a combination of how intense the release is and how long the exposure occurs,” he adds. “The more we try to control sediment, the longer we have to interact with these sensitive ecosystems.”

Courtice, Naser and Roberts are examining the mechanisms which cause sediment impacts to reduce environmental risk through adjustments to construction processes. Construction in or adjacent to rivers can negatively impact aquatic ecosystems by disturbing sediment, which can be harmful to fish and fish habitat into the waterway.

RELATED: Texting is just as hurtful as face-to-face convos, says new study

“If we better understand these sediment releases, and the exposure risks they create for the aquatic environment, we can better assess our environmental risks. From there we can determine the most appropriate concentration and duration balance while designing more sustainable solutions that work better for both the community and the environment,” says Courtice.

This work has been funded by a grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council in partnership with DFH Enterprises Inc. and donations from the Bow River Trout FoundationBody

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order
Next story
Joe Rich Fire Rescue looking for new recruits

Just Posted

UBC engineers work to protect ecosystems

New research looks at impact of construction on natural habitats

Kelowna International Airport looks for artist submissions

The artist installations would be on show next fall

West Kelowna to get a HomeSense store

Newest tenant of the Snyatan Shopping Centre announces arrival

Lake Country men reunite four years after nearly fatal crash

Stanley Schibler was recovering from a recent liver transplant in his Beaver… Continue reading

Beat the Mondays: Kelowna travel columnist to offer something to daydream about

Meet our new travel columnist. She’s continually on an adventure and now she’s sharing each step.

Battle over sex education in B.C. sparks #SOGIis4Me campaign

Teachers, parents and pastors Tweet support for sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

Five things to know about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

U.S. gets more access to Canadian dairy market, and preserving Chapter 19, are at the top

Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order

Staff at a New Westminster location claim he poured his Iced Capp out and hit another customer

Walmart fined $20K for contaminated food sold after Fort McMurray wildfire

Food exposed to wildfires could be damaged by unsafe temperatures, smoke, fire retardants, and more

Five NHL players looking to avoid last year’s performance in 2018-19 season

Top of the list is the Chicago Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews, with 74 games played, 20 goals, 52 points

NAFTA deal ends preference for B.C. wine in grocery stores in 2019

Dispute settlement panel has supported Canada in softwood talks

Child advocate tells MMIW inquiry child welfare system ‘eats up’ Indigenous kids

Says that the system is set up against the families

U.S. president cheers new USMCA trade deal, heralds end of NAFTA era

President Donald Trump said that the tension between the U.S. and Canada is over

Most Read