UBC Okanagan launches new Clean Tech Hub

Minister Harjit Sajjan tours the new Clean Tech Hub at UBCO on Nov. 16, 2022. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

Harjit Sajjan, the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), was in Kelowna Nov. 16 to announce the opening of a new PacifiCan office in Kelowna and a second one in Cranbook.

Later in the day Sajjan had the opportunity to tour the new Clean Tech Hub, a project funded by PacifiCan in 2021.

An announcement was made following the tour that UBCO will receive $1.04 million to help businesses implement circular economic practices.

