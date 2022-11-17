UBC Okanagan launches new Clean Tech Hub

Harjit Sajjan, the minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), was in Kelowna Nov. 16 to announce the opening of a new PacifiCan office in Kelowna and a second one in Cranbook.
Later in the day Sajjan had the opportunity to tour the new Clean Tech Hub, a project funded by PacifiCan in 2021.
An announcement was made following the tour that UBCO will receive $1.04 million to help businesses implement circular economic practices.
