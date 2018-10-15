UBC Okanagan nursing students host gala fundraising event

Medical clinics in Ghana and Zambia will benefit from the gala

For the past 10 years, UBC Okanagan nursing students have hosted the Global Gala, a community event that raises funds for medical clinics in Zambia and Ghana.

The Global Gala is a formal evening that features a three-course dinner, entertainment, silent auction and more. All funds raised go directly towards health initiatives supporting outreach clinics and purchasing medical equipment in Zambia and Ghana. This year’s theme will focus on the progress made in the 10 years that this fundraiser has taken place.

Every year, a group of UBC Okanagan School of Nursing students and faculty travel to clinics in Zambia and Ghana. It’s an opportunity to deliver the funds raised through the Global Gala to partners in Africa and see how the funds are benefitting the people in these countries.

Tickets are $150 and an early bird price of $135 is available until Oct. 21. Tickets can be purchased through www.eventbrite.ca/

