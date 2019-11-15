Mayor Colin Basran addressed a number of concerned residents in the public gallery during the regular council meeting on Monday, July 15, 2019. (Caitlin Clow - Kelowna Capital News)

UBC Okanagan to host first-ever off-site Kelowna city council meeting

The regularly scheduled council meeting will be on UBCO campus on Nov. 18

For the first time ever, Kelowna city council will hold their regular meeting outside of council chambers.

UBC Okanagan will host the off-site city council meeting on Nov. 18 with Mayor Colin Basran and all off Kelowna’s city councillors. The meeting remains open and free to the public.

The council meetings agenda includes information and outcomes from the 55+ BC Games which were hosted in Kelowna over the summer as well as property rezonings, updates on the Okanagan Rail Trail status and adopting the increased fees for aircraft at the Kelowna airport.

READ MORE: Kelowna mayor apologizes for initial reaction to sexual assault statistics

READ MORE: Kelowna man facing 18 charges after hidden camera found in washroom

The meeting will be held at the University Theatre at 3333 University Way on Monday at 6 p.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Radon levels in new Salmon Arm home a concern
Next story
Advertising restrictions frustrate Salmon Arm cannabis retailers

Just Posted

Okanagan schools lead the pack going into last qualifying weekend for B.C. volleyball championships

Okanagan high schools stay near the top as provincials approach

UBC Okanagan to host first-ever off-site Kelowna city council meeting

The regularly scheduled council meeting will be on UBCO campus on Nov. 18

Crashed semi remains on side of Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The semi trailer that crashed on Thursday in West Kelowna has not been cleared

Kelowna mayor apologizes for initial reaction to sexual assault statistics

The mayor issued the statement after he came under heavy fire from a sexual assault survivor

Rockets’ Foote powers Team WHL to shoot-out victory at Canada Russia Series

Foote picked up two goals and the shoot-out winner in Thursday’s series final

Indigenous Artisan’s Trail gallery officially launched

The mobile gallery will feature Indigenous art, fashion and jewelry

New case of vaping-related illness in Quebec brings national total to 8

Quebec health minister considering tightening the rules around vaping products

Greens to vote against Liberal throne speech unless carbon targets toughened: May

Green leader Elizabeth May and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met Friday, discussing common ground

Penticton RCMP reviewing sexual assault claims

Thirty-eight per cent of the sexual assault reports in 2018 were deemed “unfounded” by RCMP

Advertising restrictions frustrate Salmon Arm cannabis retailers

Retail prices off-putting to some, but businesses finding supportive clientele

First Nations ‘optimistic’ about road upgrades after Horgan visits site of fatal bus crash

Premier travelled Bamfield Main road, where bus flipped last September and two students were killed

Morning Start: The man who invented the Pringles can was buried in one

Your morning start for Friday, November 15, 2019

Bobby Orr defends Don Cherry, rips Sportsnet for decision to fire commentator

‘I know Grapes better than anybody,’ Orr says

No new rules needed to ensure timely youth justice, Supreme Court says

Charter of Rights and Freedoms says someone charged with an offence has the right to be tried within a reasonable time

Most Read