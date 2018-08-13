Holli-Anne Passmore a PhD candidate in psychology at UBC’s Okanagan campus Photo:contributed

UBC study focuses on reducing the fear of being too happy

The study proves people are able to control their own happiness

A UBC researcher has helped establish that, even for people who have a fear of happiness, brief, positive psychology interventions embedded within university courses can enhance well-being.

Holli-Anne Passmore, a PhD candidate in psychology at UBC’s Okanagan campus, does research on well-being and personal happiness. There are conflicting views on the value of happiness, and a person’s culture or religion can significantly affect how personal happiness is understood.

Related:UBC researchers uncover new ways to reduce opioid abuse

Collaborating with international colleagues, Passmore recently examined the effects of a positive psychology intervention (PPI) study at the culturally diverse Canadian University of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates. More than 270 students, from 39 different countries, participated in the study and 78 per cent of them were Muslim. For half of the students, the Happiness 101 program was added to the regular curriculum of an Introduction to Psychology course.

Related: Fitzpatricks donate $1.25 million to UBC Okanagan

“Fear of happiness is a real thing. Others worry about the fragility of happiness,” Passmore said. “In some cultures, a person may not want to be too happy or believe that if they outwardly strive for happiness, they may tempt fate or create social disharmony. They may also believe that any happiness enjoyed will only be fleeting. Valuing happiness is not universally shared.”

“There are a lot of students who live with the underlying sentiment that happiness is beyond their control,” said Passmore. “They truly believe happiness is mainly controlled by specific events, or a religious deity or a being, or other circumstances.”

Related: Student whose throat was slashed in UBC dormitory alleges negligence in lawsuit

Passmore says participants learned to use positive psychology interventions—analytically validated and focused activities designed to increase the frequency of positive emotions and experiences. PPIs can help with anxiety, depression, somatic complaints, optimism, relationships, hopelessness, and the ability to deal with stress and trauma.

The researchers measured different aspects of the students’ well-being at the beginning and end of the semester, and three months later. Compared to students who were not exposed to the positive psychology interventions, students who had the PPI program added to the usual course content reported higher levels of well-being at the end of the semester. Additionally, says Passmore, fear of happiness decreased and the belief that happiness is fragile was also reduced. The boost in well-being and the decreases in beliefs regarding fear and fragility of happiness were still evident three months after the course.

“It’s important to validate the effectiveness of PPIs cross-culturally,” Passmore said. “This is the first study that we’re aware of, which shows you can manipulate beliefs in the fear and fragility of happiness. While no difference in religiosity was evident between the two groups at post-intervention, our participants came to the understanding that they do have some control over their own happiness.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
One missing after car swept away by mudslide near Cache Creek

Just Posted

UBC study focuses on reducing the fear of being too happy

The study proves people are able to control their own happiness

Okangan College partners with Brock University to open doors for trades and technology

The new program will come online in Sept.

After 16 years, Kelowna hospital tennis fundraiser holds court one last time

The event, hosted by residents Walley and Marietta Lightbody, has raised $795,000 for KGH since 2002

Here are the roads and parks to avoid during this weekend’s Apple Triathlon in Kelowna

Annual event will prompt a number of road and park closures, as well as transit changes

Okanagan air quality index poor due to smoke

Index for entire Okanagan Valley rated at 10+, or very high risk, because of wildfire smoke

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

One person missing after vehicle swept away by a mudslide on Highway 99 northwest of Cache Creek

A search is now underway for the person, who has been missing since the afternoon of August 11.

Fight against toxic weeds continues in the Shuswap

Wild parsnip, poison hemlock and knotweed are a continuing problem

Monashee complex wildfire update

Mabel Creek, Sugar Mountain and Harris Creek fires continue to burn near Lumby and Cherryville

Cap reseller ticket prices, control bots, B.C. told

Survey finds frustration with live event tickets being scooped up

Highway 99 still closed in both directions west of the Highway 97 junction

Mudslides have once again hampered traffic in the region following heavy rains.

$67M for two emergency towing vessels for B.C. coast

Government of Canada awarded a contract to lease two vessels from New Brunswick

Eat like a pirate on Aug. 15

White Spot’s annual Pirate Pak Day charity fundraiser returns for a ninth straight year

70% of B.C. residents support using red-light cameras to snag speeders: survey

Red-light cameras are now operating 24/7 at 140 intersections

Most Read