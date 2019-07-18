Okanagan College president Jim Hamilton, left, discusses green technology with UBC engineers Rehan Sadiq, Kasun Hewage and Shahria Alam at the Jim Pattison Centre of Excellence. Photo: UBC Okanagan

UBCO and Okanagan College team up for green construction centre

UBCO and Okanagan College will create a Green Construction Research and Training Centre

UBC Okanagan and Okanagan College shook hands on a plan to create a hub for green innovation, pooling their research talent to create a Green Construction Research and Training Centre.

The construction centre will aim to provide new ways for students to research and create environmentally friendly building projects, using green materials to create infrastructure that is “safe, durable, energy-efficient and affordable”.

The joint initiative continues a trend of close collaboration between the two post-secondary schools on sustainable engineering.

Winner of the 2018 Researcher of the Year Award, Shahria Alam who is a professor in UBCO’s school of engineering, will serve as the first director of the new centre.

“We are already starting to develop shared capstone projects for our students and establishing a speaker series that focuses on green construction and smart energy use,” said Shahria Alam, whose research focuses on the use of smart materials in infrastructure.

READ MORE: UBCO and Okanagan College to collaborate for green building initiatives

READ MORE: UBCO engineers honoured for ‘green way’ of thinking

Andrew Hay, Okanagan College’s vice president of education, described the centre as an ideal meeting point between the two schools’ green research goals.

“This centre ties in extremely well with our institutional focus on sustainability,” he said.

In addition to students and faculty, the centre will bring together various municipalities, provincial bodies and construction associations. Infrastructure Canada will also be brought into the fold.

“Bringing together the expertise of our research faculty along with our colleagues from Okanagan College, we are confident that the Centre will have a long-lasting positive impact into the future.”

A speaker series has been launched for the centre – most recently with Polytechnique Montreal professor Robert Tremblay’s seminar on the seismic design of steel structures.

More information on the speaker series is available at the centre’s webpage.

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: flipped truck on Westside Road to be towed

Just Posted

UPDATE: flipped truck on Westside Road to be towed

Driver says he lost control of the truck while taking a turn

Falcons’ comeback falls short in third straight loss

Kelowna dropped game two 6-4 against the Wenatchee AppleSox

Okanagan Water Board continues call to protect B.C. waters from invasive mussels

The board is pushing for additional regulations from the government

Boil water notice downgraded in West Kelowna

A water quality advisory will continue for the West Kelowna Estates system

Kelowna’s McCurdy house gets operation model redesign

No illegal drug use in supportive housing in Rutland community, B.C. Housing Minister says

Two Kelowna men make citizen’s arrest

RCMP warn people of risks involved with taking matters into own hands

Okanagan property altercation results in pair of arrests

Vernon RCMP called to 4300 block of 32nd Street Wednesday afternoon; two people taken into custody

B.C. government seeks advice on reviving Interior forest industry

Public website opens as meetings start with community leaders

Psychics, drones being used to search for missing Chilliwack woman with dementia

Drones, psychics, dogs and more have been employed to help find Grace Baranyk, 86

Summerland real estate agents handled many home transactions

Larry and Donna Young spent 40 years in Summerland housing market

B.C. mom to go to Europe court in hopes of getting alleged abducted daughter back

Tasha Brown alleges her estranged wife abducted their daughter Kaydance Etchells in 2016

Virtual reality, arcade gaming centre opens in Salmon Arm

Owner hopes to host city’s first Esports team for games like League of Legends, Fortnite

‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

Overdoses caused by benzodiazepines can’t be reversed with opioid-overdose antidote naloxone

Scheer on Trump: It’s ‘offensive’ to question the family background of critics

Trump is being called a racist for saying that the four congresswomen should go back where they came from

Most Read