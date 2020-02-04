UBCO will be hosting multiple events over the next three weeks to celebrate Black History Month (Photo courtesy of UBCO)

UBCO celebrates Black History Month in Kelowna with multiple events

Gala, food fair and other events will be held to honour past and current legacy of Black Canadians

UBCO is holding multiple events over the next three and a half weeks to celebrate Black History Month (BHM).

The initiative was established in February so people across the country could honour the past and present legacy of black Canadians by attending different festivities and events.

One of the first events includes a “Ubuntu Chat 2” discussion with UBCO’s Equity and Inclusion Office on Monday, Feb. 23 at the university’s Fipke Centre Foyer from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The event will have have a panel discussion that will discuss a particular topic around BHM.

On Monday, Feb. 24, a “Taste of Africa and the Caribbean” event will also occur at the university’s Fipke Centre Foyer from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. The food fair will feature African and Caribbean cuisine for participants to enjoy.

A final “Annual Legacy Gala” event will be hosted by UBCO’s African Caribbean Student Club at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 6 p.m. The event will celebrate African and Caribbean culture and participants will enjoy diverse food and entertainment.

For more information on the events taking place at UBCO, you can visit the university’s website.

