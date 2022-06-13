UBCO downtown tower planned to be Kelowna’s tallest building

The UBCO campus tower could stretch from 34 to 46-storeys. (Photo/UBCO)

The UBC Okanagan campus towers planned for downtown Kelowna could be built 12 storeys higher than originally planned.

UBCO has submitted a development permit revision to build up to 46 storeys. The original plans called for 34 storeys for the property at 550 Doyle Avenue.

A development permit submitted to the city in December 2021 proposed three buildings stretching over two lots. The other two buildings are being put up by developer Mission Group. Those plans also included underground parking, a ground floor that features an atrium, cafe, and medical clinic, an eight storey ‘academic podium’, and several floors for student housing.

If approved, the UBCO tower would be the tallest building in Kelowna.

