(Black Press Media files)

Uber says it may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver over driver shortage

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence

A spokesman for Uber says the company may not operate outside of Metro Vancouver if it can’t get enough qualified drivers with a commercial licence in keeping with ride-hailing regulations set by the B.C. government.

Michael van Hemmen says the company’s decision to launch will also be based on policies finalized in mid-August by the Passenger Transportation Board on issues such as flexible pricing and boundaries.

The province has said ride-hailing drivers must have a Class 4 licence, like those held by taxi drivers, as opposed to the standard Class 5 licence held by most motorists in the province.

Applications from companies such as Uber and Lyft will be accepted as of Sept. 3 but van Hemmen says the onerous requirements may mean the company will find it difficult to do business.

The company already operates in Ontario, Saskatchewan, Quebec and Alberta, and van Hemmen says the latter province also requires a commercial licence for ride-hailing drivers, as does New York City, the only jurisdiction in the United States with that regulation.

Uber says in a statement that while B.C. cites the requirement of a medical exam as providing additional passenger safety for Class 4 licence holders, medical practitioners are already required to inform the province’s auto insurer if a patient has a condition that would impair driving.

READ MORE: B.C. ride hailing licence fees set, applications accepted in September

READ MORE: B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

Camille Bains

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
West Kelowna’s Music in the Park offers back-to-back nights of fun
Next story
Kelowna city councillor speaks to Rutland residents about McCurdy project

Just Posted

Iconic rock photographer Bob Gruen talks life, photography, rock ‘n’ roll

You may not be familiar with his name, but you’re surely familiar with his work

Raygun Cowboys to rock downtown Kelowna pub

Doc Willoughby’s Public House hosts ’50s-inspired psychobilly five-piece from Edmonton

West Kelowna’s Music in the Park offers back-to-back nights of fun

City of West Kelowna offers bonus round to popular summer concert series

Kitchen fire doused in West Kelowna

All occupants evacuated safely from home

Kelowna Falcons grab extra innings win

The Falcons overcame a 4-run deficit against the Yamika Valley Pippins Wednesday night

New joint opens its doors in Kelowna

Hobo Recreational Cannabis Store has officially opened for business on Thursday

Former South Okanagan lifeguard pleads guilty in child pornography case

Lawyers have requested pre-sentencing report with a psychological component

Chase RCMP seek man, woman wanted on separate charges

Zachary Edward Gordon Oudshoorn wanted for possession of property obtained by crime

Care costs for 42 horses seized in Okanagan now exceeds $70,000

SPCA seeks support to help care for the animals

Indigenous bidder kicks off ‘listening tour’ along Trans Mountain route

Project Reconciliation says the tour will begin in Kamloops in mid-August

RCMP investigate photo of B.C. murder suspect’s alleged Nazi paraphernalia

Schmegelsky alleged to have sent photo of himself in military fatigues, gas mask via Steam network

B.C. fugitives believed to still be in northern Manitoba, 3 days after last sighting

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for three B.C. killings

Pair of Abbotsford golfers bust the odds

Long-time playing partners both score hole-in-one at Ledgeview

‘Struggling to understand’: Family, UBC pay tribute to lecturer killed in northern B.C.

Leonard Dyck was found dead near the truck Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky left when they went on the run

Most Read