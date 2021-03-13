Crews extinguished an early-morning grass fire Saturday (March 13), caused by an abandoned campfire. (Phil McLachlan/West K News/FILE)

Crews extinguished an early-morning grass fire Saturday (March 13), caused by an abandoned campfire. (Phil McLachlan/West K News/FILE)

Unattended campfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna cause two grass fires in 24 hours

Early-morning grass fire in West Kelowna comes after grass fire in Kelowna the day before

In the past 24 hours, two grass fires have sparked as a result of unattended campfires in Kelowna, and now West Kelowna.

Early Saturday (March 13) morning, West Kelowna Fire Rescue responded to reports of a grass fire near Barona Beach Resort.

Crews responded to the call just after 1 a.m., finding a 30 feet by 30 feet rank-one fire burning at the base of the Mt. Boucherie bluffs in Mission Ridge Park. The fire was quickly and easily extinguished, with no issues.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue assistant chief Brent Watson explained crews found a backpack with food items, a bicycle and some shoes next to the burned area.

“The fire appears to have been caused by a campfire that was left unattended,” said Watson.

This comes after an unattended campfire resulted in a 100 metre by 100 metre fire in Kelowna the day before.

“With the snow gone from the valley bottom and the transition to warmer spring temperatures, residents are reminded that fires can start easily in stands of dead, brown grass and shrubs. Please exercise caution with campfires, and ensure any fires are fully extinguished,” Watson said.

READ MORE: UPDATE: Abandoned camp fire leads to blaze off Highway 97

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: phil.mclachlan@kelownacapnews.com

 

@newspaperphil
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon teacher accused of sex crimes to discover fate in April
Next story
The silence of Sanford Williams: B.C. master carver and his wife navigate racism

Just Posted

Crews extinguished an early-morning grass fire Saturday (March 13), caused by an abandoned campfire. (Phil McLachlan/West K News/FILE)
Unattended campfires in Kelowna, West Kelowna cause two grass fires in 24 hours

Early-morning grass fire in West Kelowna comes after grass fire in Kelowna the day before

JC Rathwell (left) pictured with Bonnie Schadeck and Jim Armitage of Sassy Shoes, one of the first Kelowna businesses to test iSupport Local, an app dedicated to shopping local. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)
Kelowna entrepreneur launches app dedicated to shopping, supporting local

iSupport Local app and website created to support Okanagan small businesses, entrepreneurs

COVID-19 exposures have been confirmed at three Kelowna schools, March 12. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
COVID-19 exposures confirmed at three Kelowna schools

Individuals are self isolating at home, with support from health teams

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

Kelowna Courthouse. (Phil McLachlan-Capital News/FILE)
Vernon teacher accused of sex crimes to discover fate in April

Trial for Anoop Singh Klair concluded in Kelowna March 12, defense argued trial took too long

Teigen Gayse is a country music artists from Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed)
Kelowna singer-songwriter tackles heartbreak, loss in new single

Teigen Gayse’s new song offers solidarity to others who have gone through heartbreak

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

This Oct. 3, 2019 file photo shows Ryan Reynolds at New York Comic Con. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP Photo/Steve Luciano
VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s ‘Bruce’ from Ottawa Public Health’s viral tweet

The Vancouver-born actor claims responsibility for a seeming social media misfire during the game

Penticton’s Burdock House supportive housing on Winnipeg St. is one of the B.C. Housing buildings the City of Penticton wants audited. (Brennan Phillips Western News)
South Okanagan shelter debate delays BC Housing audit

Council was provided with a plan for an audit the same day they rejected the permit extension request

Firefighters extinguished a fire in a derelict trailer west of Salmon Arm on Saturday, March 13. (Jim Elliot/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm firefighters extinguish blaze in trailer

The empty trailer alongside the highway was unoccupied.

Residents at Armstrong's Heaton Place retirement community had their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations Friday, March 12, 2021. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
COVID vaccination party at North Okanagan retirement community

Heaton Place residents in Armstrong are celebrating after getting their first round of shots Friday

This black lab got into trouble on March 6 by the boat launch in Marine Park in Salmon Arm after he pounced on a ball that had been stuck in the ice for a while. Thanks to three passersby, he was rescued. (Ron Banville photo)
Dog dilemma prompts Salmon Arm resident to warn of dicey ice, quicksand-like mud

Avid photographer sees dog plunge through ice, young girl get stuck in mud near wharf

Auldin Maxwell shows off one of the giant Jenga blocks which the makers of the game sent him to commemorate his work record stack earlier this year. (Submitted)
Young Salmon Arm Jenga record holder’s towers about to get much bigger

Auldin Maxwell was given 25 sets of giant wood blocks by the makers of the popular game

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read