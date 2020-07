As of 6:15 p.m. DriveBC cameras displayed surprise snowfall on highway

The Okanagan Connector received some unexpected snow in the area of Pennask Summit on Sunday evening.

Capital News has reached out to Environment Canada for more information on the July 12 snowfall.

