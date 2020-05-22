United Way cancels Bus Pull, replaced with ‘8-Minute Challenge 2020’

The Bus Pull raises funds to help United Way support local charities

The 8-Minute Challenge will replace the signature Bus Pull for this year. (United Way Southern Interior B.C.)

Joining the list of cancelled events due to COVID-19 is the United Way’s annual Bus Pull.

The Bus Pull is a fundraiser where teams of eight pull a B.C. Transit bus in a round-robin style tournament.

United Way Southern Interior B.C. is launching the ‘8-Minute Challenge’ in place of the large summer gathering.

The 8-Minute Challenge will still require eight group members but this time, groups can pick whatever activity they want to do for eight minutes. United Way said groups can do a fitness activity, games, chores, an act of kindness or whatever they choose.

According to United Way, teams will be assessed on “creativity, laugh factor, degree of difficulty, potential for community impact”, as well as money raised.

The 8-Minute Challenge is scheduled for June 20 at 10:00 a.m.

For more details, visit the United Way’s site.

READ: United Way provides PPE to Okanagan charities

READ: Shuswap dance students to perform on screen at Enderby’s drive-in theatre

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus