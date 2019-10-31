Unsolved thefts, robberies and fraud throughout the Okanagan

Crime Stoppers and the Okanagan RCMP have released information about several unsolved crimes throughout the Okanagan.

From thefts to fraud, police hope the information will help authorities with ongoing investigations.

In Kelowna:

Two generators were stolen from the Sunset Ranch community at a construction site on Seminole Road on Oct. 23. The Honda EU7000IS generators are valued at around $5,500 each, with serial numbers EEJD1202460 and 1ZGF1721249.

A jewellery stored was robbed on Oct. 24 with thieves getting away with more than $5,000 in stolen goods. The Pandosy Street store had its front door smashed with the suspects getting in and out before RCMP arrived. Contact RCMP or Crime Stoppers if the unique pieces are spotted.

In West Kelowna:

A gravel screener was found abandoned earlier this year which the RCMP are still investigating. The screener was found near Crystal Mountain, which police believe was possibly stolen as it reportedly had been intentionally camouflaged with tree branches and bushes.

RCMP are warning of an ongoing CRA scam where fraudsters pretend to be the West Kelowna RCMP and demand money at the risk of jail time.

RCMP warn of tax phone scam reported in West #Kelowna https://t.co/xkKq81f2pJ — Kelowna Capital News (@KelownaCapNews) October 31, 2019

Information on any of the ongoing investigations can be directed to Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

