A snowfall warning is in affect for the Coquihalla Highway as it’s expecting 15-25 centimetres from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (DriveBC)

A snowfall warning is in affect for the Coquihalla Highway as it’s expecting 15-25 centimetres from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (DriveBC)

Up to 25cm expected on Coquihalla overnight

From Wednesday night to Thursday morning, the highway is expecting 15-25 centimetres of snow

A snowfall warning is in affect for the Coquihalla Highway.

From tonight until Thursday morning (March 2), the stretch of highway from Hope to Merritt is expecting 15-25 centimetres of snow, according to Environment Canada.

“Periods of snow will start this afternoon and intensify early Thursday morning,” said Environment Canada. “Snow will transition to periods of flurries Thursday afternoon.”

Travellers are reminded that driving conditons can change drastically in snowy and freezing conditions and that visibility could be limited in some areas.

The Okanagan Connector and Highway 3 do not have snowfall warnings in affect.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP asking for public’s help in explosive device investigation

READ MORE: Valuable statues stolen from local Kelowna art gallery

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCoquihalla HighwayHighway 5KelownaMerrittOkanaganSnow

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Suspicious fires destroy 2 vehicles in Penticton neighbourhood, 1 car torched in separate incident
Next story
B.C. new ‘C-’ budget smacked by province’s top business organizations

Just Posted

Penticton in March 2023, from West Bench. (Brennan Phillips- Western News)
Tired of cold weather in the Okanagan? Be optimistic for March, meteorologist says

Conceptual rendering of six-storey residential, commercial building planned for 155-179 Rutland Road North. (Photo contributed)
Revised rental development for Kelowna’s Rutland neighbourhood

A snowfall warning is in affect for the Coquihalla Highway as it’s expecting 15-25 centimetres from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. (DriveBC)
Up to 25cm expected on Coquihalla overnight

Gord Milsom. (Black Press file photo)
Culture plan needs more support: West Kelowna mayor