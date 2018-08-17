UPDATE: BC Wildfire boxes in Summerland blaze

A fire sparked earlier in the evening near Summerland is “completely boxed in with retardant,” as of 10:25 p.m. Friday night, according to Marla Catherall, information officer of the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The fire was still measured at 2 hectares and was not threatening any structures, she said.

Friday 6 p.m. ——————————————————-

Provincial crews are responding Friday evening to a new fire west of Summerland.

The fire is 11 kilometers west of Summerland, near Highway 40, and is highly visible, according to Marla Catherall, information officer for the Kamloops Fire Centre.

The blaze is measured at two hectares, and is being actioned by ground crews, helicopters and air tankers.

