Update: Fire at Kingfisher Creek near Sicamous being held at under a hectare

Fifteen firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are on scene.

Eleven firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are working on a fire near Kingfisher Creek southeast of Sicamous. (BC Wildfire Service Image)

A small wildfire discovered in the wake of thunderstorms which rolled across the North Okanagan and Shuswap on Aug. 31 is being held by B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters.

According to the wildfire service, the fire located near Kingfisher Creek which was measured at approximately 90 square metres on Sept. 1 is now estimated at 0.8 of a hectare following more accurate mapping.

Fire information officer Taylor MacDonald said 15 firefighters are working to extinguish the fire which is located alongside Kingfisher Creek near the north end of Mabel Lake. The fire crew is being assisted by an excavator, a bulldozer and a water tender.

Other fires were started by the same lightning storm system and quickly brought under control by crews elsewhere in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Crews extinguished small blazes off Bathville Road near Summerland and northeast of the northern tip of Kalamalka Lake in the Coldstream area.

