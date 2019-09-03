Eleven firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are working on a fire near Kingfisher Creek southeast of Sicamous. (BC Wildfire Service Image)

Update: Fire at Kingfisher Creek near Sicamous being held at under a hectare

Fifteen firefighters and three pieces of heavy equipment are on scene.

A small wildfire discovered in the wake of thunderstorms which rolled across the North Okanagan and Shuswap on Aug. 31 is being held by B.C. Wildfire Service firefighters.

According to the wildfire service, the fire located near Kingfisher Creek which was measured at approximately 90 square metres on Sept. 1 is now estimated at 0.8 of a hectare following more accurate mapping.

Read More: Man missing after boats collide on Shuswap Lake

Read More: Pelicans pay rare visit to Salmon Arm

Fire information officer Taylor MacDonald said 15 firefighters are working to extinguish the fire which is located alongside Kingfisher Creek near the north end of Mabel Lake. The fire crew is being assisted by an excavator, a bulldozer and a water tender.

Read More: Federal party leaders focus on wooing union heartland for Labour Day

Read More: Adopting Homeless Charter of Rights a possibility: Okanagan mayor and MLA

Other fires were started by the same lightning storm system and quickly brought under control by crews elsewhere in the Kamloops Fire Centre. Crews extinguished small blazes off Bathville Road near Summerland and northeast of the northern tip of Kalamalka Lake in the Coldstream area.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Driver and horses safe after serious collision in Sicamous
Next story
UBC president announces $100M in student financial support

Just Posted

Truck flips into ditch on Highway 97 between Vernon and Kelowna

Unclear if there were any injuries as well as what exactly caused the collision

VIDEO: Emergency crews rescue two hikers, dog stuck near Canyon Falls

Kelowna emergency crews prepare to rescue injured hiker

Accused murderer of wife, two daughters in Kelowna pleads not guilty

Jacob Forman appeared in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday

UPDATE: Kelowna man presumed dead after crash on Shuswap Lake

Three passengers on one of the boats pulled from the water, one woman injured.

UBC Okanagan celebrates historic win in men’s soccer

The Heat downed the UBC Thunderbirds for the first time last weekend

VIDEO: North Okanagan plant thief caught on camera

A kind gesture from a neighbourhood boy brings happy ending to tale

Hells Angels parties at B.C. rec centre worry anti-gang cops

Police worry about violence targeting the outlaw motorcycle group

Unidentified human remains found in Mount Seymour backcountry

Coroner is investigating the cause of death

Six stolen bikes recovered from Okanagan house known to police

RCMP follow up report of four stolen BMX bikes at residence known to house stolen property, find all plus two more

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

New ride-hailing app says it will operate across B.C.

Lyft and Uber have both said they plan to operate in the Lower Mainland

Should voting be mandatory in federal elections?

Fifty-seven per cent of British Columbians surveyed said they support compulsory voting

Burnaby Hospital redevelopment to include two new towers

Premier John Horgan says refit will add 400 beds, cancer centre

No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone smothered eight-year-old Teagan to death in 2014

Most Read