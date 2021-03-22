UPDATE: Fireworks suspected in Vernon dumpster fire

Small blaze not threatening any structures under investigation

Vernon Fire Rescue and RCMP respond to a dumpster fire in the 4000 block of 32nd Street Monday morning, March 22, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)

A small dumpster fire is believed to have been sparked by firworks Monday morning.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services was called to the 4000 bock of 32nd Street around 9:30 a.m. March 22.

The blaze, behind the Royal LePage building, was not threatening any other structures.

RCMP were called due to some suspicious material.

“It appeared to have been ignited by a firework,” Vernon-North Okanagan media relations Cpl. Tania Finn said. “Witnesses report suspects were seen in the area.”

RCMP continue to investigate the blaze.

READ MORE: Potentially explosive grass fire snuffed near Vernon substation

READ MORE: GoFundMe launched for Vernon family

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefighters