UPDATE: OK Falls wildfire grows to over 100 ha

Update: 7:05 p.m.

The fire 1.5 kilometres of Skaha Lake, above OK Falls, has grown to over 100 hectares and is believed to be human-caused, said BC Wildfire Services in their latest update.

More than five air tankers are battling the fire this evening. The large mushroom cloud of white smoke doesn’t appear to have grown since 5:30 p.m. A woman out boating on Skaha Lake took pictures of how the fire is coming to close to estate homes but no evacuation alerts have been issued.

The RDOS has not updated any information since 4 p.m. where they said they have opened their emergency operations centre and will be monitoring the fire.

Your annual reminder to keep clear of the firefighting planes and helicopters that refill on Skaha Lake. It’s incredible to watch the impact the aerial firefighting teams can make. #bcwildfire pic.twitter.com/4PrCJPy21l — Painted Rock Estate Winery (@PaintedRockWine) July 12, 2021

Update: 3:35

BC Wildfire has closed off McLean Creek Road while battling the ‘out of control’ wildfire that erupted above OK Falls Sunday afternoon.

Eastside Road is also closed at McLean Creek Road and Maples. RDOS has activated its emergency operations centre and is monitoring the fire closely.

BC Wildfire Service has been hammering the fire with water and retardant all afternoon. The fire is located 1.5 kilometres east of Skaha Lake. This incident is estimated at 20 ha and is classified as out of control. There are seven BC Wildfire personnel on scene with assistance from air tankers and two helicopters.

#BCWildfire Service is responding to the Thomas Creek wildfire (K51794) located ~1.5km W of Skaha Lake. This incident is estimated at 20 ha and is classified as Out of Control. 7 BCWS personnel are responding with assistance from air tankers and 2 helicopters. #Okanagan pic.twitter.com/OxkzHuSpgU — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) July 11, 2021

Sunday: 2:30 p.m.

A large plume of smoke can be seen billowing above OK Falls Sunday afternoon. The new wildfire erupted around 2:15 p.m. and is visible throughout Penticton and Kaleden.

The fire looks to be coming from up McLean Creek Road in OK Falls. It isn’t known if homes are close to the fire.

According to BC Wildfire Services, the McLean Creek fire is already grown to .50 hectares and its cause is unknown.

Helicopters with water buckets were quick to attack the blaze and are using all the lakes to access water.

Boaters are being asked to stay a far distance from helicopters at work.

The Penticton Western News will update this story as new information becomes available.

A new fire between Cawston and Oliver was listed on the BC Wildfire dashboard Sunday morning and is listed at .2 ha and caused by lightning.

