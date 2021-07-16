Update on Thomas Creek and Brenda Creek wildfires

Both fires have not seen any substantial growth

Although there has been no update on the growth of the Thomas Creek or Brenda Creek wildfires, the blazes extend and affect the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen Emergency Operations Centre (RDOS EOC) along with the Regional District of Central Okanagan and the Thompson Nicola Regional District (TNRD).

Both are listed as interface fires, according to BC Wildfire Service, and evacuation alerts remain in place for 704 properties in Electoral Area D, and 42 properties are under Evacuation Order in Electoral Area H of the RDOS.

The BC Wildfire Service reported less vigorous activity on the Brenda Creek wildfire overnight, however, the evacuation order and State of Local Emergency for Headwaters, in Electoral Area H remain in effect.

The evacuation alert zone within the RDOS includes the following provincial parks: Eneas Lakes, Pennask Lake, Trepanier, and Pennask Creek. There are no properties or parcels sited within the evacuation alert zone.

Road closures are in effect at the following locations:

The intersection of Trout Creek Forest Service Road and Princeton-Summerland Road

The intersection of Headwaters Road and Brenda Mine Road

The intersection of Sunset Road and Highway 97C

READ MORE: No growth reported overnight on Thomas Creek wildfire

TNRD EOC has issued an Evacuation Alert for 3 properties in Electoral Area “M” (Beautiful Nicola Valley-North) due to threat from the Brenda Creek Wildfire. #BCWildfirehttps://t.co/XKadwVB4ur pic.twitter.com/QwQ9kC0BbC — TNRD (@TNRD) July 15, 2021

The Thomas Creek wildfire remains at 5,500 hectares in size. The Okanagan Falls boat launch remains closed until further notice in order to assist BC Wildfire crews with operations.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021Okanagan