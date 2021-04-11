RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the child’s death

First responders responded to a call about an unresponsive child at the Falcon Motel in Duncan on Friday April 9.

North Cowichan Duncan RCMP officers and paramedics from B.C. Emergency Health Services worked to resuscitate the six-year-old, but the child was later pronounced dead in hospital.

RCMP and the B.C. Coroners Service are investigating.

“We didn’t know what was going on at first, just heard some sirens, and to our surprise, the sirens were coming here,” said Valma Sampson, manager at Falcon Nest Motel. “I was watching them give CPR, and it didn’t even look like she had any life in her body already. It’s hard to unsee.”

Sampson said she often works with agencies to provide housing for families who need it. This was was one such a case, with, Sampson believes, the local First Nations family arriving just at the end of March.

“This family is one of those families that I’ve placed here. I worked it out with their workers: they need a placement temporarily until they find something more suitable. They were not even here a few weeks.”

The family was never a problem at the motel, and Sampson had thought it included a newborn and a toddler but didn’t know about the older child.

“I thought there was only two kids up there. I didn’t know the older child was there. I never had any problems with this family. They were quiet, they kept to themselves. It’s just a really sad situation.”

Sampson and her husband have a five-year-old who often plays with children living at the motel but she had never played with the child who died.

RCMP were at the motel on Sunday.

“You come across all these things in motel management, and this is a first for me,” Sampson said. “It feels really heavy around here lately. We just hope that the family and the ones who love those babies can find the truth in this. It’s a really sad situation.”

-With files from Kevin Rothbauer

ALSO READ: Child, 11, dies after serious ski accident on Mt. Seymour in North Vancouver

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Another Kelowna flight with COVID-19 exposure
Next story
3 banned from fishing, holding licences after overfishing violations near Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Flight with COVID
Another Kelowna flight with COVID-19 exposure

Westjet flight on April 5 from Kelowna to Edmonton

Lori Jantz snapped this picture of a fight between a bald eagle and an osprey above Osoyoos Lake on Friday. (Lori Jantz photo)
Battle in the sky erupts above South Okanagan lake

Bald eagle and osprey fight mid-air in Osoyoos

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.[CDC]
More COVID-19 exposures reported at schools in Kelowna

Interior Health added additional schools and dates to their list of exposures

According to a recent child poverty report card published by the BC Child and Youth Advocacy Coalition last year, one in six children in the Central Okanagan are currently living in poverty. (Contributed)
United Way developing strategy to reduce poverty in Central Okanagan

Policy ideas now seek public input

Royal LePage Arena was an addition to West Kelowna championed by Len Novakowski. (File photo)
West Kelowna community leader Novakowski dies

Former Westside regional district director Len Novakowski dies after lengthy health battle

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan describe vaccine rollout at the legislature, March 29, 2021. (B.C. government)
1,262 more COVID-19 infections in B.C. Friday, 9,574 active cases

Province’s mass vaccination reaches one million people

A second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at Vernon’s BX Elementary School. (Kerry Hutter photo)
Second COVID case confirmed at Okanagan elementary school

Exposure at Vernon’s BX Elementary happened April 6 and 7

People walk past the Olympic rings in Whistler, B.C., Friday, May 15, 2020. Whistler which is a travel destination for tourists around the world is seeing the effects of travel bans due to COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Adults living, working in Whistler, B.C., eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

The move comes as the province deals with a rush of COVID-19 and variant cases in the community

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)
UPDATE: RCMP investigating after child, 6, dies at motel in Duncan, B.C.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting its own investigation into the circumstances around the child’s death

Cali Martinez carries Sheba to safety after being stuck on an Ocean Park cliffside. (Nicole Lunde photo)
Senior dog rescued after being stuck on Surrey cliffside for 10 days

Sheba, 16, was reunited with her family

Highway 97 being converted to four lanes in April 1990. This photo taken in Lake Country. (Greater Vernon Museum and Archives Photo #14025)
HISTORY: How the old Highway 97 in Lake Country got new name

Pelmewash Parkway recognizes the First Nations history in Lake Country

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP display some of the fish seized from three suspects who pleaded guilty to violating the Fisheries Act in 2019, in this undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - RCMP
3 banned from fishing, holding licences after overfishing violations near Vancouver Island

Mounties seized the group’s 30-foot fishing vessel and all equipment on board at the time

The snow-covered top of Mount Seymour is visible through low cloud as a Harbour Air floatplane approaches Vancouver, B.C., on Tuesday December 28, 2010. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Child, 12, dies after serious ski accident on Mount Seymour in North Vancouver

The coroners’ service is investigating

Most Read