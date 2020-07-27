Update: Road cleared following multi-vehicle incident near Okanagan Falls on Hwy 97

DriveBC urges motorists to drive with care

Highway 97 is now clear following a multi-vehicle incident that closed the road in both directions near Okanagan Falls.

The incident occurred between Oliver Ranch Road. and Alba Road., one kilometer south of Okanagan Falls.

At 12:49 p.m. (July 27) DriveBC notified that emergency vehicles were on scene and an assessment was in progress.

Motorists are asked drive with care.

The severity of the incident is not yet known.

More to come.

@PentictonNews

editor@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

collisionRCMP