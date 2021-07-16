Emergency repairs are underway at the CN railway trustle near Kal Beach. (Google Maps)

UPDATE: Trestle repairs underway near Vernon, nightly

Traffic affected, work expected to conclude Wednesday

UPDATE July 16:

Some delays are continuing for late night/eary morning Coldstream motorists and visitors.

CN Rail is conducting emergency repairs to the trestle bridge near Kal each.

After some delays, work is expected to start Friday, July 16 through to July 21.

Single-lane, alternating traffic will be in place between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Traffic control will be in place and motorists are reminded to obey all traffic control and signs.

If possible, the District of Coldstream suggests using an alternative route.

………………………

ORIGINAL July 13:

Emergency repairs at a trestle bridge near Kal Beach will be underway until Thursday, July 15.

While repairs are underway, single-lane, alternating traffic will be in effect along Kal Road between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.

Traffic control will be in place and motorists are reminded to obey all traffic control and signs.

If possible, the District of Coldstream suggests using an alternative route.

READ MORE: Farm housing changes boost bounty: Vernon-Monashee MLA

READ MORE: Driver flown to hospital after July 9 crash that closed Highway 1

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Special air quality statement continues in Okanagan due to wildfire smoke

Just Posted

Hyde Mountain Golf Resort in Sicamous. (File photo)
Shuswap golf course sells to Kelowna-based company

The Thomas Creek wildfire near Okanagan Falls. (Brennan Phillips/ Penticton Western News)
Special air quality statement continues in Okanagan due to wildfire smoke

Anyone with information is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 or contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or submitting a tip online at www.nanaimocrimestoppers.com.
Kelowna RCMP look for car that may have hit a teen on a skateboard

(BC Wildfire Dashboard)
Evacuation alert still in effect for more than 40 properties due to Brenda Creek wildfire