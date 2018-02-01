UPDATE: Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour

Police say the hikers appear to know each other, and that there was some kind of altercation

A call to help two wounded hikers on Mount Seymour has turned into a police investigation into a stabbing.

North Vancouver RCMP say they received a 9-1-1 call shortly after 5 a.m. on Thursday from an injured hiker on Dog Mountain.

First responders arrived to find the hiker about a kilometre up the trail from the parking lot, and took him to hospital.

About three hours later, a second 9-1-1 call came in from a man in the same area. First responders were deployed, found a second injured hiker, and took him to the hospital as well.

“The injuries sustained are consistent with knife wounds as the result of an altercation on the mountain,” the RCMP said. “It appears these two individuals are known to each other.”

The Lower Mainland emergency response team was called in to help contain and search the area.

The main access road was closed for a while, but is now open.

Police say they are not looking for any other people in the investigation, and that there is no concern to public safety.

No further information was provided.


laura.baziuk@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Your Feb. 1 Morning Brief
Next story
Real reporter to talk about fake news

Just Posted

UPDATE: Lake Country to get new middle school, says Premier John Horgan

Premier John Horgan paid a visit to Davidson Road Elementary this afternoon

Kelowna West byelection advance polls go next week

Here’s what you need to know if you are voting in the upcoming Kelowna West byelection

Late French immersion program to start in West Kelowna

A Grade 6 entry point program will start on the Westside in 2019

District of Lake Country launches new website

The new website can be found at www.lakecountry.bc.ca

Genderless ID won’t fly

New Zealand woman not allowed to fly with genderless ID

It’s Playtime at the Kelowna casino

Lake City Casino in Kelowna is getting a facelift and a new name

Harry Potter audiobook can improve focus on long, boring drives: study

Canadian researcher concerned that 40% of crashes can be attributed to in-car distraction

UPDATE: Two hikers stabbed on Mount Seymour

Police say the hikers appear to know each other, and that there was some kind of altercation

Canadian Kevin Martin to be inducted into World Curling Hall of Fame

Edmontonian won gold for Canada at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver

‘That pipeline is going to get built:’ Trudeau dismisses B.C.’s Trans Mountain move

Prime Minister says the project is in the national interest and will go ahead

60 more days in jail for meth-driven road trip

Angelene Solien knocked a person over with an open car door and drove a stolen car down Highway 3

Multi vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Time of opening is not currently known

Skyhawks returning as Peachfest ‘18 lineup announced

President Don Kendall said he believes the lineup will top 2017’s ‘best lineup ever’

Container ship adrift off B.C. coast

MOL Prestige adrift following engine fire

Most Read