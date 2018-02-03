UPDATED: Christopher Cattrall has been located deceased

Sex and the city actress Kim Cattrall took to Twitter on Sunday to announce the passing of her brother Christopher Cattrall who went missing from his Lacombe County home Jan. 30. RCMP state his death is being investigated but is not deemed as suspicious. Instagram photo

The 55-year-old was said to be missing from his Lacombe County home on Jan. 30. Cattrall said on Twitter on Sunday that it was with sadness she announced the, “unexpected passing of our son and brother, Chris Cattrall.”

“At this time we ask for privacy. We want to thank you all on social media for your outpouring of love and support in this trying time,” said Cattrall.

Blackfalds RCMP stated on Sunday that the circumstances around his death are being investigated but, “preliminary information indicates that his death is not being considered suspicious,” states the RCMP press release.

Police say they will make no more comments on the incident out of respect for the family.

Cattrall was reported as missing on Jan. 30 and actress Kim Cattrall took to Twitter seeking help in locating him.

